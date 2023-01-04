FlatQube Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. FlatQube has a market cap of $15.72 million and $633.05 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00445741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.95 or 0.30452562 BTC.

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.06285651 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,241.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

