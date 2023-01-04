Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.