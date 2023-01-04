Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.