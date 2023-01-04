Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

FLGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 5,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,491. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

