Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

