Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
