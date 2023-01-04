Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

FWP stock remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

About Forward Pharma A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:FWP Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

