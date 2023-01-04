Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
FWP stock remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S
About Forward Pharma A/S
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
See Also
