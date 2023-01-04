Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $2,934,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

