Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 705,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

