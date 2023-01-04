Freeway Token Achieves Market Cap of $20.04 Million (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Freeway Token has a total market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $29,284.55 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Freeway Token token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00475199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.02213374 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.16 or 0.30407900 BTC.

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi.

Freeway Token Token Trading

