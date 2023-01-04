Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.14. Frontline shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 37,845 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.