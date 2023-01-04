fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 43,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in fuboTV by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

