Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $64.80 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $481,794.61 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
