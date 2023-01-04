FY2025 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Raised by Analyst

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

OTLK has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

