G999 (G999) Tops One Day Volume of $4,784.61

G999 (G999) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,784.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

