Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,148 shares during the period. Genco Shipping & Trading makes up about 1.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.51% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.9 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

