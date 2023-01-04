GeniuX One Day Volume Hits $292,210.28 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $292,210.28 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00475964 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.52 or 0.02197681 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.88 or 0.30456837 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars.
