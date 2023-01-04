Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 9.4%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,132,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 768,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Genprex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

Featured Stories

