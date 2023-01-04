Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.69, but opened at 5.53. Getty Images shares last traded at 5.53, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.33.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.52.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

About Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.