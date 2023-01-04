Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading 100% Higher

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 321,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 157,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

