Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,795,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,014,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

GLCNF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 6,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Glencore has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.