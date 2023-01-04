Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Glenfarne Merger worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter worth about $2,453,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 190,717 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 956,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGMC remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

