Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,823. The company has a market capitalization of $891.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $40.72.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

See Also

