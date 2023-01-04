Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 5,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 104.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

