Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.5 %

GL traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,097. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

