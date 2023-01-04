Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up about 2.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.69% of Globus Medical worth $40,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

