Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 405,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,199,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 137,785 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 5.6 %

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.