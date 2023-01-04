Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.70 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $183.88 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00443968 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.02216482 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.87 or 0.30333388 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

