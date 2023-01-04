GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of GDRX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
