GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

