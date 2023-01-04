GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.
Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
GoodRx Price Performance
NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
