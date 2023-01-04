GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

