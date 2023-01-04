Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gruma Stock Performance
Shares of GPAGF opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Gruma has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gruma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
About Gruma
Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.
Further Reading
