GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.70 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

