GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.70 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.84.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
