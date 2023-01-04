Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,650. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

