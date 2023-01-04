Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

