Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

