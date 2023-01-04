Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.