Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.