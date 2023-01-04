Hancock Whitney Corp Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.