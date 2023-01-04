Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.70. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

