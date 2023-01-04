Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.