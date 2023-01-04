Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 826,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Up 10.0 %

HCDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,975. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

