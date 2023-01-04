HC Wainwright Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $8.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

ZYME traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 1,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,977. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

