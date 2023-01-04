HC Wainwright Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $8.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Zymeworks Price Performance
ZYME traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 1,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,977. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
