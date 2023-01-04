Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $968.50 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,703.778133 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03897167 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,700,627.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

