Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Helen of Troy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $249.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.