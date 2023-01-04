Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $249.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

