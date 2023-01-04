Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Helium has a market capitalization of $228.59 million and $2.07 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00009941 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007882 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,500,427 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
