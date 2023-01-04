Helium Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Helium has a market capitalization of $227.28 million and $2.17 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00009905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007885 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00476506 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.02232971 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,377,448 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
