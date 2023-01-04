Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heritage Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,398. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

