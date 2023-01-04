Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00024313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.17 million and $291,354.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10064543 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $299,765.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

