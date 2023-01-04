Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down to $134.52

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.52, but opened at $131.36. Hess shares last traded at $132.48, with a volume of 3,841 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.