Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 987,100 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Hippo Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE HIPO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 85,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,157. Hippo has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $355.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hippo (HIPO)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.