Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 987,100 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hippo Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE HIPO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 85,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,157. Hippo has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $355.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hippo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 1,031.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

