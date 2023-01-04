Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,244. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

