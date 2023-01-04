Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 25,286 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSLC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.